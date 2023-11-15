Coco and Patches Find a Home in Alameda

An Alameda home was found for Coco and Patches, the cats formerly known as Hook and Ladder, by the group Island Cat Resources and Adoption, which will hold it annual “Pawliday Boutique” fundraiser Dec. 2-3 at the Alameda Elks Club, with a Dec. 1 preview event.Lots of gifts will be available at the annual “Pawliday Boutique” fundraiser Dec. 2-3 for that special kitty in your life, including cat-sized bow ties, as modeled above by a cat named Panda.

One day a couple of months ago, a retired Alameda firefighter named Steve and his wife, Christine, discovered something in their back yard: a feral female cat and two kittens she had given birth to.One was a little girl, mostly black with white legs — what’s called a “tuxedo” cat — and a tiny pink nose. The other was a boy, mostly white with a few tabby patches, and he was five times his sister’s size (not unusual because a female cat can give birth to kittens from two or more fathers at the same time

