Cocaine Bear: A Campy Thriller Inspired by the 1980s Drug Trade

The 1980s is remembered for a lot of things, specifically an unmanageable amount of cocaine traffic and importation into the United States that would leave a twisted legacy for decades to come, and one we still feel today. There have been numerous stories, movies, TV shows, and even songs inspired by the 1980s drug trade, from Scarface to Narcos, and they never get old.

Not only are these projects inspired by actual events, but they are often outrageous and push the boundaries of what is deemed as "normal," either by substantial amounts of money, violence, or drama. They each embody some form of gluttony and are positively engrossing, yet all somewhat similar. Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear was released earlier this year, and as the name implies, it's quite the ride. We are presented with the story of a bear that has had just a little too much fun with the narcotic that plagued the bullish '80s. Cocaine Bear is a campy thriller about a black bear who finds and devours at least a brick of cocaine that literally falls from the sky

