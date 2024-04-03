Coby Bryant's Future with the Seattle Seahawks

Talented. Capable. Under-utilized? The story of Coby Bryant’s tenure so far with our Seattle Seahawks is similar to other players on the roster: flashes of brightness, followed by uneven performances. Where and how does he fit within Coach Macdonald’s new defensive scheme? How does the new coaching staff view Bryant, as a player? Will he be effectively dispatched in 2024? All this and more, below in the links.
5 Seahawks entering 'prove-it' season under Mike Macdonald - Seaside JoeThe cases for and against Geno Smith, Uchenna Nwosu, DK Metcalf, and others to stay with team past 2024: Seaside Joe 1858 Seahawks to 'figure out' where third-year DB Coby Bryant fits best - Seahawks WireSeahawks head coach Mike Macdonald says the team has to figure out where Coy Bryant feels most comfortable. What I think happens with the #16 pick and the Seahawks – Seahawks Draft BlogI'm heading on vacation for the next wee
