Coastal Erosion Threatens Condo Complex in San Diego

San Diego is known for its million-dollar views of the Pacific Ocean, and while it's pretty to look, at some Ocean Beach residents say they’re worried coastal erosion could seriously impact their condo complex . “When I moved in, the bluff was eroding right in front of our complex,” said Russ Rasmussen, a resident of Oceanus in OB. Rasmussen moved into his unit at the beachfront property on Bermuda Avenue 13 years ago.

Since then, owners at the condo complex paid to put in a seawall just below the property. They say it was in 2012. Now though, they find themselves in a similar situation, since coastal erosion is undercutting the other side of their property. For the past four months, residents say, they’ve been trying to address the erosion that backs up to the edge of their street. “Our seawall is holding the bluff just fine, but the property next to our property, the city property at the end of Bermuda, is eroding to the tune of 60, 70 feet of dirt, of earth,” Rasmussen said.Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters. City officials, however, maintain that coastal bluff erosion isn’t causing issues for any currently maintained public improvements. However, it is affecting Oceanus next door. They say the property was assessed in January, and there were no hazards to the complex, a determination the condo owners disagree with. Geologist Pat Abbott said the foundation under the condo complex sits on rocks that are thousands of years old — but are wea

