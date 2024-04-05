Coast Guard Seizes Over 1,850 Pounds of Cocaine in Eastern Caribbean

A Coast Guard crew nabbed more than 1,850 pounds of cocaine on Friday. The drugs, estimated at $24.3 million, were interdicted in the eastern Caribbean , according to the U.S. Coast Guard . A low-profile vessel with 30 bales of the narcotics was spotted about 190 miles south of Puerto Rico. Officers with the Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team-South stopped the drugs at sea.
"Drug busts like this one by Margaret Norvell’s crew save lives by reducing the flow of harmful narcotics to the United States and disrupting the illicit maritime activity of transnational criminal organizations," said Capt. John B. McWhite, chief of enforcement for Coast Guard District Seven. The suspected smugglers will face prosecution in federal courts by the Department of Justice, according to authorities. Friday's operation also highlighted the significant interagency and international coordination involved in detecting and interdicting illegal drug traffickers on the high seas
