Coast Guard Offloads $24.3 Million Worth of Cocaine in Miami

A Coast Guard crew offloaded more than 1,850 pounds of cocaine with an assessed street value of approximately $24.3 million in Miami on Friday, officials said. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Novell intercepted a low-profile go-fast vessel carrying 30 bales of cocaine and detained five suspected smugglers approximately 190 miles south of Puerto Rico, the Coast Guard said.

