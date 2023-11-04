Coaches Assess the Seriousness of Michigan's Alleged Actions

Bruce Feldman and Max Olson surveyed 50 FBS coaches to assess the seriousness of Michigan's alleged actions. Coaches from all 10 FBS conferences, including head coaches, coordinators, assistants, analysts, and staffers, offered their anonymous opinions. The coaches discussed the Wolverines' scandal in relation to other dubious behavior in the sport and how it affects their perception of Michigan's recent success

. The scandal has been ongoing for three weeks, and the coaches shared their thoughts on various aspects of the situation

