Coachella: A Shift in Attitude and Fashion Trends

All around the country, college students, TikTok influencers, and models are preparing to head into the desert for three straight days of music, blistering heat, and one single water refill station. That’s right— Coachella is upon us. Unlike years past, people seem particularly blasé about Coachella right now. The preeminent three-day festival usually sells out instantly. At its height in 2015, every last ticket had been purchased in a record-breaking 40 minutes.

Dre and Snoop Dogg, and Frank Ocean emerged as Odd Future’s prodigal son. The festival’s fashion seemed to peak around then as well . Lacey boho numbers, floppy hats, and jorts were abundant. But nothing seemed more omnipresent than the flower crown. It seems like a time capsule: from Gigi Hadid prancing around with then-boyfriend Cody Simpson, to Vanessa Hudgens earning the title of Queen of Coachella. Fashions of the time feel that way, too. Obvious, even. And that is far from a bad thing.

