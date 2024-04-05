Coachella 2024: Everything You Need to Know About the Festival

It's been nearly 25 years since the inaugural Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival happened in October 1999. Since then, the festival has traveled from the fringes of pop culture to its core — see: Beyoncé's epic 'Homecoming' performance in 2018 — inspiring fashion collections, references in popular movies and TV shows and plenty of memes along the way.

As we embark upon the annual April migration of Los Angeles' hipster enclaves to the desert, we've compiled everything you need to know about the long-running festival, with tips and commentary from our expert who has been covering the fest since 2007. Coachella 2024 happens April 12-14 and 19-21 at the Empire Polo Club at 81-800 Ave. 51 in Indio. Coachella's country cousin, Stagecoach, takes over the venue April 26-28. The headliners for Coachella 2024 are Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat. Other big names near the top of the lineup include Peso Pluma, J Balvin and Ice Spic

