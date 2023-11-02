Coach’s Path to Adapting to Change with Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics has been advancing the capabilities of AI for nearly a decade, and while there are many industries that stand to benefit, Agrawal told the audience at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit that retail is the sector that will benefit the most. Why? The first reason is retail’s tech debt, but equally important, said Agrawal, retail is the “toughest business there is, bar none.”

“We’ve been very used to doing things that we call selling same as last year,” Agrawal said. “And what happened with COVID-19, is that broke, there is no new normal. There is obviously the pandemic, a broken supply chain, there’s inflation, there’s wars and it’s getting more and more complex.”As an example of these complexities, Agrawal compared retail to changing weather patterns over the years, which have created a need for stock adjustments across both the East and West Coast.

To provide better forecasting, Impact Analytics encourages clients to combine humans with AI and machine learning. “There is a lot of data out there,” Agrawal said. “Our company helps make some of it come true.”, shared with the audience that “what’s so exciting about our industry is how it’s all going to change,” noting that she always has to be thinking about keeping up with the speed of the customer, what’s next and what those opportunities are.

“As businesses grow, we just added another distribution center into our fulfillment network, we need to think differently about Inbound inventory and how to go to the right node to ultimately get to the customer and store as efficiently as possible,” Manheim said. “We’ve really tried to put the customer at the center of everything you do, which has helped us create that decision filter and think about how to best we serve the customer as these challenges come to light.

