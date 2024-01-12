Co-founder of San Antonio charter school resigns

A San Antonio charter school that lost several of its leaders and employees in the fall has received another letter of resignation. Co-founder Asia Klekowicz will step down as CEO and superintendent of The Gathering Place, a K-5 school on the Northwest Side. Her last day will be Jan. 19, the school announced. Klekowicz opened The Gathering Place with co-founder Ryan York in 2020 with a focus on art and social justice.

Her departure marks the school’s sixth administrative resignation in four months. In a letter to parents, Klekowicz said she was moving across the country to “fulfill family obligations and complete a rigorous educational journey” and promised to work closely with the school’s board of directors to ensure a smooth transition. “Bringing this dream to life, from an idea into the bustling organization it is today, has been both the most fulfilling and the most challenging project of my career and a joy I will carry with me forever,” she wrot





