Co-founder of Bronco Wine Co., John Franzia, dies at 84

John Franzia, the co-founder of one of the largest wine companies in the world, died at the age of 84, according to his company. Bronco Wine Co. announced on its website that Franzia died peacefully in his home in Modesto, California, on March 25. His legacy focused on high-quality wines at an affordable rate for buyers. John is described by Bronco, which was founded in 1973, as 'a true farmer at heart, believing that the essence of great wines begins from exceptional vineyards.

' While Bronco certainly offers a wide range of different wines, the Franzia family was best known decades ago for their Franzia boxed wines before they sold the brand to Coca-Cola in 1973. The Franzia brand was then sold to The Wine Group in 1981, meaning the name today is not connected to the family. That is why you cannot find Franzia wine on the Bronco website

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WGAL / 🏆 331. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago’s best wine destinations, according to the experts, from wine bars to fine diningWhen Chicago restaurant professionals are off the clock, where do they go to relax and drink wine?

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

How LA’s Neighborhood Winery celebrates owner’s great-grandfather with Jewish deli dishesWine and deli flavors come together at this new downtown L.A. wine bar.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

John Sinclair, a marijuana activist who was immortalized in a John Lennon song, dies at 82Here are some of the leaders, newsmakers, sports legends and entertainment greats who have died so far this year.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

John Sinclair, activist immortalized in a John Lennon song, dies at 82He was a longtime advocate for the legalization of marijuana and co-founder of the White Panther Party.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

John Sinclair, a marijuana activist who was immortalized in a John Lennon song, dies at 82Here are some of the leaders, newsmakers, sports legends and entertainment greats who have died so far this year.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

John Sinclair, a marijuana activist who was immortalized in a John Lennon song, dies at 82Here are some of the leaders, newsmakers, sports legends and entertainment greats who have died so far this year.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »