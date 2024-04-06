Co-directors of 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' Respond to Marc Summers' Claims

'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' co-directors are standing firm in saying they informed participants of what they were getting into. Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz issued a statement to Fox News Digital on Friday after the former 'Double Dare' host Marc Summers claimed he was 'ambushed' by the documentary directors. 'We are clear with each participant about the nature of our projects,' Robertson and Schwartz said.

DRAKE BELL CLAIMS SEXUAL ABUSE AT NICKELODEON BY CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER The co-directors' statement comes after Summers was a guest on 'The Elvis Duran Show,' where he alleged that he was not informed on the nature of the documentary prior to signing on. 'I got called by these folks saying they wanted to do a documentary on Nickelodeon,' he said. Summers explained that he made positive comments about his time at the network before the co-directors pulled a 'bait and switch' on him. 'They ambushed me,' Summers sai

Quiet On Set Dark Side Of Kids TV Co-Directors Marc Summers Documentary Ambush Nickelodeon

