Co-defendant in Trump's Georgia election interference case threatens legal action against district attorney

One of Donald Trump 's co-defendants in his Georgia election interference case has threatened to launch legal action against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis if she 'does not recuse herself from this case by noon on Monday.' In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Harrison Floyd wrote: 'I don't want to put a black woman in Jail. But if Fani Willis does not recuse herself from this case by noon on Monday, I may have no other choice than to pursue all lawful remedies. Make Fulton Great Again.
' Floyd posted an article purportedly from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution suggesting that Willis' office shared a recording of a conversation Willis had with his attorney, Carlos J.R. Salvado, in an unrelated criminal case in Maryland. Floyd suggested that Willis' office may have violated the Maryland Wiretap Act, under which it is unlawful to record any private in-person conversation or telephone communication unless you are a party to the conversation and have the permission of all parties
