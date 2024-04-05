Co-defendant in Trump's Georgia election interference case threatens legal action against district attorney

One of Donald Trump 's co-defendants in his Georgia election interference case has threatened to launch legal action against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis if she 'does not recuse herself from this case by noon on Monday.' In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Harrison Floyd wrote: 'I don't want to put a black woman in Jail. But if Fani Willis does not recuse herself from this case by noon on Monday, I may have no other choice than to pursue all lawful remedies. Make Fulton Great Again.

' Floyd posted an article purportedly from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution suggesting that Willis' office shared a recording of a conversation Willis had with his attorney, Carlos J.R. Salvado, in an unrelated criminal case in Maryland. Floyd suggested that Willis' office may have violated the Maryland Wiretap Act, under which it is unlawful to record any private in-person conversation or telephone communication unless you are a party to the conversation and have the permission of all parties

Donald Trump Co-Defendant Georgia Election Interference Legal Action Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Recusal Maryland Wiretap Act

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Watch Donald Trump Georgia Rally: Time, Live Stream and Event InfoThe former president will host a rally the same day that President Joe Biden is set to hit the campaign trail in Atlanta.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Donald Trump Demands 'Justice' for Laken Riley at Georgia RallyWhile speaking at a rally in Georgia, Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden over the nursing student's slaying.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Donald Trump makes UFC 299 appearance after Georgia rally: 'Easier business than politics'After attending four UFC events last year, Donald Trump made an appearance at UFC 299 in Miami, just hours after a rally up north in Georgia.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Rally in Rome, GeorgiaSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Donald Trump Suffers Brutal Georgia Primary Vote Against HimNikki Haley won more than 77,000 votes in Georgia despite ending her presidential campaign after the Super Tuesday results.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Judge dismisses some charges against Donald Trump in the Georgia 2020 election interference caseThe judge overseeing the Georgia 2020 election interference case has dismissed some of the charges against ex-President Donald Trump, but others remain.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »