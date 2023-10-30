CNN Veteran Christine Romans Joins NBC News

Christine Romans, a veteran financial journalist who had been with CNN for more than two decades, has joined NBC News.

In her new role, Romans will be charged with “reporting across all platforms of NBC News, including writing for digital and on MSNBC,” according to a memo issued Monday by Catherine Kim, senior vice president

