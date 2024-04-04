CNBC's Jim Cramer Updates Ranking of Major Media Stocks

CNBC 's Jim Cramer has updated his ranking of major media stocks , putting Fox at the top followed by Disney . He believes it's time to reassess this ranking due to recent developments in the industry, such as the end of the proxy fight at Disney and ongoing takeover talks at Paramount.

Cramer considers Fox a solid choice with resilient performance, while Disney's stock has surged due to the proxy fight.

CNBC Jim Cramer Ranking Major Media Stocks Fox Disney Proxy Fight Takeover Talks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jim Cramer’s guide to investing: How did Cramer become interested in the market?CNBC's Jim Cramer explains what drew him to the stock market as a kid.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Jim Cramer’s guide to investing: What Cramer learned at Goldman SachsCNBC's Jim Cramer told investors the most important investing advice he learned while working at Goldman Sachs.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Jim Cramer names some non-tech Nvidia partners to watchCNBC’s Jim Cramer said Getty, Shutterstock, Medtronic, GE Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson are potential winners.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Jim Cramer names some of the non-tech Nvidia partners to watchCNBC's Jim Cramer said Getty, Shutterstock, Medtronic, GE Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson are potential winners.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Jim Cramer names some of the non-tech Nvidia partners to watchCNBC’s Jim Cramer said Getty, Shutterstock, Medtronic, GE Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson are potential winners.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Jim Cramer’s guide to investing: How to start picking individual stocksCNBC's Jim Cramer advised beginner investors on how to successfully begin picking individual stocks.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »