CNBC Investing Club Analyzes Stock Sell-Off

Every weekday, the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer releases the Homestretch — an actionable afternoon update, just in time for the last hour of trading on Wall Street. Jim and the Club's director of portfolio analysis, Jeff Marks, recorded a special video for Tuesday's edition due to sell-off in stocks.
Stocks fell across the board Tuesday – but the Club is not seeing a whole lot of buying opportunities just yet, Jim Cramer and Director of Portfolio Analysis Jeff Marks explained during a special video edition of the Homestretch. In sessions like Tuesday's, with the Nasdaq Composite and Dow both down more than 1% and the S & P 500 dropping nearly 1%, we are always on the lookout for chances to purchase stocks falling more than they should. "We're watching and waiting," Jim said. "We are examining everything today. Because the averages are down, I thought there'd be much, much more to buy. I don't see that much to d
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »