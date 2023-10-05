CMT Music Awards returning to Austin for 2024

Hosts Kelsea Ballerini, left, and Kane Brown speak at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP), Executive Producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram said they “couldn’t be more excited” to bring the show back to Central Texas.

“From the electrifying, sold-out Moody Center crowd to fans packing the streets for our outdoor Congress stage and Bevo himself walking the Red Carpet, our Texas-sized welcome proved to be one of our biggest and most unforgettable shows yet,” they said in the release.

