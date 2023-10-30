CME becomes second-largest Bitcoin futures exchange as open interest surges

The surge in CME Bitcoin futures open interest has helped the regulated derivatives platform attain a 25% market share in Bitcoin futures.) futures, now stands just behind Binance in terms of notional open interest to rank second in the list of BTC futures exchanges.

The CME’s open interest hit $3.58 billion on Oct. 30, pushing the regulated derivatives exchange platform to jump two positions from the previous week. The CME overtook Bybit and OKX with $2.6 billion and $1.78 billion in open interest, respectively, and is just a few million away from Binance’s $3.9 billion.The standard Bitcoin futures contract offered by CME is valued at five BTC, while the micro contract is worth a tenth of a Bitcoin.

Bitcoin open interest refers to the total number of outstanding Bitcoin futures or options contracts in the market. It measures the amount of money invested in Bitcoin derivatives at any given time. The open interest measures the capital flowing in and out of the market. If more capital flows to Bitcoin futures, the open interest will increase. However, if the capital flows out, the open interest will decline. headtopics.com

A majority chunk of investment into CME futures has come via standard futures contracts, indicating an influx of institutional interest as Bitcoin registered a massive double-digit surge in October, helping it reach a new one-year high above $35,000.

