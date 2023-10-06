CM Punk: Ball is in WWE's Court Regarding a Return

CM Punk remains the talk of the wrestling world. The Straight Edge Superstar was fired by All Elite Wrestling in September following an incident that took place backstage at AEW ALL IN: London that caused AEW President Tony Khan to"fear for safety.

Punk spent eight years in WWE, ending his tenure by walking out of the company after WWE Royal Rumble 2014. Later that year, Punk put the entire company on blast in a now-infamous podcast with Colt Cabana. In the eight years since his walkout, Punk has made his distaste for WWE clear, throwing shade at his former employer on social media, in interviews, and during live AEW broadcasts.

WWE"Feels Confident" That CM Punk Would ReturnThe Second City Saint's sabbatical may finally be ending. As reported by Fightful Select, WWE"feels confident" that CM Punk would return to the company if an offer was presented. According to sources from WWE, the company believes the"ball is in their court" regarding a reunion. headtopics.com

Regarding Punk's past bad behavior in AEW,"one top star" in WWE told Fightful that Punk is aware that"he wouldn't be able to pull any of his s--t here." The impression from talent is that Punk would need to"make good" with various top stars before cementing a WWE return.

Haus of Wrestling reported that a WWE source feels it is a"safe bet" that Punk appears at WWE Survivor Series. CM Punk's Efforts to Squash Past Bad Blood in WWEEarlier this year, CM Punk visited Monday Night Raw in a backstage capacity. headtopics.com

Punk reportedly had conversations with The Miz and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul"Triple H" Levesque, two WWE talents that he had previous issues with. Punk asked Triple H if he was allowed to be at the show, and while Triple H didn't have an issue with it, he needed to check in with"the big guy," a reference to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Read more:

ComicBook »

WWE Has Some Big Stars Set to Invade NXT Next Tuesday (Preview)\u201cThe Greatest of All Time'' John Cena will make his NXT TV debut when he is in Carmelo Hayes\u2019 corner against Bron Breakker. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. WWENXT

Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3ZTjVE7 in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else\r

---------------------------------------------------------------------\r

Follow WWE for more exciting action! - Subscribe to WWE on YouTube: http://wwe.yt/\r

---------------------------------------------------------------------\r

Check out WWE.com for news and updates: http://goo.gl/akf0J4\r

Watch WWE on Sony in India: http://www.wwe.com/SonySportsNetwork\r

Watch WWE on Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia: http://www.wwe.com/hotstar\r

Watch WWE on Shahid: http://www.wwe.com/yt-shahid\r

Find the latest Superstar gear at WWEShop: http://shop.wwe.com\r

---------------------------------------------\r

Check out these other channels!\r

---------------------------------------------\r

UpUpDownDown: https://www.youtube.com/upupdowndown\r

Celtic Warrior Workouts: https://www.youtube.com/CelticWarriorWorkouts\r

WWE Music: https://www.youtube.com/wwemusic\r

------------------------------------\r

WWE on Social Media\r

------------------------------------\r

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wwe\r

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wwe\r

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wwe/\r

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/wwe\r

Giphy: https://giphy.com/wwe\r

------------------------------------

CM Punk ‘in Talks’ to Return to WWE, per ReportThe controversial star was fired by AEW last month.

Lake County Juvenile Court launches new night court to help parents, studentsJudge Michael DeLeone found a solution after hearing parents' complaints about having to miss work and pull their children out of school to attend court.

Taking (on) the 5th: 'Most conservative' appeals court rocks Supreme Court's 2023 docketMost Americans know about the Supreme Court, and many are aware of the circuit court of appeals in Washington, often labeled the second highest court in the land. But outside of lawyers, journalists and the odd legal aficionado, few are familiar with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Adnan Syed, 'Serial' podcast subject, returns to court as Maryland Supreme Court weighs victims’ rightsDaniella Silva is a reporter for NBC News, focusing on education and how laws, policies and practices affect students and teachers. She also writes about immigration.

Blink-182 Channel Punk Godfathers The Ramones in 'Dance With Me' VideoThe wigs, the jackets, the “I Wanna Be Sedated” homage…