Clover Press to Publish Béla Lugosi: The Definitive Biography

Comic book boutique publisher Clover Press is dallying with nonfiction prose by publishing Béla Lugosi: The Definitive Biography by Robert Cremer. Famed as the actor behind Count Dracula, this comprehensive biography follows his own journey from Eastern Europe to America, his struggle to make it in Hollywood, and the demons that haunted him along the way. It features over 700 artefacts and photos from the Lugosi family archives, as a foreword by Bela Lugosi, Jr.

, an afterword by Lugosi historian Dr Gary Rhodes, and a section on Lugosi's relationship with Ed Wood, with interviews between Cremer and Wood, interviews with Lillian Lugosi Donlevy, Lugosi's wife of 20 years, as well as his closest Hungarian relatives and friends. It also intends to provide insight into the reasons for Béla Lugosi's decline into B-movie productions in Gower Gulch in the 1950s, with interviews with Edward D. Wood, Jr. with new background on Béla's involvement in the filming of Glen or Glenda, Bride of the Monster and Plan 9 from Outer Spac

United States Headlines Read more: BLEEDİNGCOOL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEDAİLYBEAST: Ethics Complaint Filed Against Speaker Mike Johnson Over Financial DisclosuresSpeaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is facing a new ethics complaint over a litany of alleged violations with his financial disclosures. A thorough review of Johnson’s financial situation reveals irregularities in his financial disclosures and public statements about his professional life, finances, and biography.

Source: thedailybeast | Read more »

NYPOST: Barstool CEO Plans to Publish Book Amid Business Insider ShakeupBarstool CEO Erika Ayers is set to release a book titled 'Nobody Cares About Your Career'. The announcement comes as Business Insider reverts back to its former name amid a recent shakeup. The publication had previously published an article accusing Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy of engaging in rough sex with women. Portnoy responded by criticizing the publication and its former CEO Henry Blodget.

Source: nypost | Read more »

NYPOST: Barstool CEO to Publish Book 'Nobody Cares About Your Career'Barstool CEO Erika Ayers plans to release a book titled 'Nobody Cares About Your Career'. The announcement comes as the publication, formerly known as Business Insider, faced criticism for a 'hit piece' accusing Barstool's boss Dave Portnoy of engaging in rough sex with women. Portnoy responded by calling out the publication and its previous CEO Henry Blodget. The book is expected to provide insights and advice on career development.

Source: nypost | Read more »

DİSPATCHALERTS: Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann's Press Conference After Loss to Texas A&MOhio State coach Chris Holtmann's full press conference after a 73-66 loss to Texas A&M on Nov. 10, 2023. The conference discusses the team's performance and future plans.

Source: DispatchAlerts | Read more »

AP: Israeli Forces Push Further into Gaza StripSatellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show Israeli tanks and armored vehicles pushing further into the Gaza Strip as fighting intensifies between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

Source: AP | Read more »