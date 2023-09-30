Cloudy skies, light rain expected to continue Saturday across Los Angeles County

The National Weather Service is predicting light rain for much of L.A. County on Saturday into Sunday morning. Some Los Angeles County residents saw their weekend get off to a wet start early Saturday, as light rain fell throughout the region and was expected to continue until at least early afternoon.

There is a 50% to 60% chance of rain countywide Saturday and a 40% chance of rain Sunday morning, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Temperatures were expected to range from the low to the high 60s on Saturday.

The expected wet weather stems from a low pressure system dropping south along the West Coast. Sweet called it the first system of theAdvertisement “It’s fairly weak,” Sweet said. “I don’t know if I would go as far as [to call it] a storm.”

There is the possibility of thunderstorms in the mountains and adjacent valleys, especially Saturday afternoon, but most areas should see only light rain, Sweet said. In all, most areas should see around a one-tenth of an inch of rain and experience relatively cool temperatures, with highs ranging from the mid-60s to around 70 degrees. headtopics.com

