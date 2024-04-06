Clouds forecasted for Texas ahead of total solar eclipse

Clouds are in the forecast for Central and East Texas ahead of Monday’s total solar eclipse . Despite news about incoming clouds we found no shortage of excitement at the San Antonio International Airport. These die-hard eclipse travelers aren't letting a few clouds stop them. 'We're here to have fun if we can't watch the Eclipse because of the clouds or whatever. It's okay. We will have fun anyways,' Corona said.

'You have to catch a flight usually and then sometimes they're all booked, and you can't go,' Oksana Kalajcich said. So, no matter who we are speaking with whether it’s first-time eclipse watchers or experts the charm of the event is everywhere even if it's not perfect. 'I have a couple of regular filters and I'll take them apar

Cloud Cover Forecast for Monday's Total Solar EclipseMany communities have been planning months and even years for Monday's total solar eclipse. Cloud cover will play the ultimate role in our view of the once in a lifetime event. There's reason to be a bit nervous about cloud cover, but forecast models have been trending toward decreasing clouds. After a cloudy start, clouds should begin to thin throughout the morning and into the afternoon. The cloud cover forecast below is a"middle of the road" prediction. There are weather computer models that show MORE cloud cover, and there are also some that show LESS. Although dry Monday morning, clouds are likely to still be around from Sunday night thunderstorms. Cirrus clouds are likely to replace thicker morning clouds. Cirrus clouds are high clouds made of ice crystals. They would likely only filter the sunlight and not totally block our view of the eclipse. The hourly forecast shows a decrease in clouds and an increase in temperatures. However, there is one exception to point out

