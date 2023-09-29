Clouds blocked supermoon, but offered raindrops

Supermoon blocked by clouds, but some raindrops fell An early morning overcast kept the supermoon from view in Washington on Friday but made a misty offering of a few raindrops. In the slight chill from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m.

, the moon might have been high above, only hours from its fullest moment, embodying the myth and legend of a simultaneous supermoon and harvest moon.But in Washington, D.C., neither appeared, not visibly.

Whether seen on Earth or not, the full moon that rises after the autumn equinox is known as the harvest moon, conjuring nostalgic visions of an agricultural society and a bygone time. Supermoon is a more recent designation, applied when the moon is both full and at a month’s closest approach to Earth.

But on Friday morning, such lunar lore seemed irrelevant. In the city, scanning the skies showed only clouds, and gave scarcely a glimpse of the moon, if it could be seen at all.It was possible, however, to sense a hint of dampness in the 60-degree air.Share headtopics.com

On asphalt, stone or steel, beneath an implacable overcast and in the faint glow of streetlights, it was possible to spot the glitter of moisture.

In the afternoon, the overcast remained, but the temperature rose to 72 degrees, four below the average high for the next-to-last day of September in Washington.