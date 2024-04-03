Cloud Cover Forecast for U.S. Solar Eclipse

With the U.S. about to have its first total solar eclipse since 2017, many Americans might be wondering what the prospects are for viewing the celestial event. Now that the event is days away, eclipse enthusiasts can visit the National Weather Service's cloud cover forecast and see the probability of clear skies for the afternoon of April 8. Generally in early April, the Southwestern U.S. has a higher probability of clear skies than the Midwest and Northeast.
But as of Wednesday, Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire appear to have the best chance of clear skies. Burlington, Vermont, is forecast to have 15% cloud cover on Monday afternoon. The city has 3 minutes, 19 seconds in totality during Monday's eclipse. Cleveland, which is supposed to get about 3 minutes, 49 seconds of totality, is forecast to have 64% of its sky covered by clouds. Northeast Ohio also has the highest probability of precipitation along the path of totalit
