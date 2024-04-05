Cloud Cover Forecast for Monday's Total Solar Eclipse

Many communities have been planning months and even years for Monday's total solar eclipse . Cloud cover will play the ultimate role in our view of the once in a lifetime event. There's reason to be a bit nervous about cloud cover , but forecast models have been trending toward decreasing clouds. After a cloudy start, clouds should begin to thin throughout the morning and into the afternoon. The cloud cover forecast below is a"middle of the road" prediction.
There are weather computer models that show MORE cloud cover, and there are also some that show LESS. Although dry Monday morning, clouds are likely to still be around from Sunday night thunderstorms. Cirrus clouds are likely to replace thicker morning clouds. Cirrus clouds are high clouds made of ice crystals. They would likely only filter the sunlight and not totally block our view of the eclipse. The hourly forecast shows a decrease in clouds and an increase in temperatures. However, there is one exception to point ou
Total Solar Eclipse Cloud Cover Forecast Cirrus Clouds View Temperature
