Closure of Independent Pharmacies Leaves Ohioans with Limited Access to Medications

One by one they are closing. Small independent pharmacies are becoming a thing of the past, as more than 250 have closed across Ohio since 2014. "When independent pharmacies close, they are leaving a pharmacy desert ," said Ronna Hauser, senior vice president of policy for the National Community Pharmacist Association.

Studies have shown that those without easy access to pharmacies are more likely to fall behind in taking medications and they see more medical problems than those with easier access to medications via local pharmacies. Nowhere is that more evident than in Plain City in Madison County, about a half-hour drive northwest of Columbus. Joe Craft used to own Plain City Druggist and three others in central Ohio until February when he said he was forced to sell to Walgreens. "It's really sad, and it's angering because I had plenty of customers. My wife and I have done this together for 25 years. It's all I've ever wanted to do, and it's all over because of greed.

