Closure of All 99 Cents Only Stores Announced

All 371 locations of the 99 Cents Only stores are shutting down, with company executives blaming the “difficult” decision on such causes as “inflationary pressures.”said an “orderly wind-down of its business operations” is starting after entering a plea agreement with Hilco Global “to, among other things, liquidate all merchandise owned by the Company and dispose of certain fixtures, furnishings, and equipment at the Company’s stores.

” The hundreds of stores will begin selling all of their remaining items and equipment before the real estate itself is sold by Hilco Real Estate.CEO Mike Simoncic also announced he will step dow

99 Cents Only Closure Inflationary Pressures Wind-Down Liquidation Real Estate CEO

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Home Sale Prices and Closure of 99 Cents Only StoreThe article discusses the recent trends in home sale prices and the closure of the 99 Cents Only Store. It also highlights the potential dangers of laundry pods for children.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Average San Diego County gas price rises for 22nd time in 23 daysThe average price has risen 30.1 cents over the past 23 days, including 2.3 cents Wednesday.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Trader Joe's raises banana prices less than a nickel but drops prices on other produce, various productsBananas that previously sold for just 19 cents a piece will now cost 23 cents.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Trader Joe's upped the price of its bananas for the first time in decades. Here's whyTrader Joe's raised its price of bananas from 19 cents to 23 cents each.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Trader Joe's upped the price of its bananas for the first time in decades. Here's whyTrader Joe's raised its price of bananas from 19 cents to 23 cents each.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

Trader Joe's upped the price of its bananas for the first time in decades. Here's whyTrader Joe's raised its price of bananas from 19 cents to 23 cents each.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »