Closing the Microcredit Gender Gap in Ghana

Microcredit is being used to close the gender gap in access to financial services in Ghana. A study conducted by researchers at the University of Ghana found that women in rural areas face significant barriers in accessing microcredit, which is crucial for starting and expanding businesses. The study also revealed that women who do manage to access microcredit often face higher interest rates and stricter repayment terms compared to men.

To address this issue, the researchers recommend implementing targeted interventions such as financial literacy programs and gender-sensitive loan products. By closing the microcredit gender gap, Ghana can empower women entrepreneurs and contribute to economic growth and poverty reduction

