Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 92 cents to $90.79 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 7 cents to $95.31 a barrel. Gold for December delivery fell $12.50 to $1,866.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 29 cents to $22.45 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.74 a pound. The dollar rose to 149.41 Japanese yen from 149.24 yen. It rose to $1.

0578 from $1.0554 against the euro.

