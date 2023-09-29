Closed-End Muni Funds Now Trade at Biggest Discount in 18 Years

The funds have been hard hit during the bond selloff and now trade at 15%-plus discounts to asset value. Big funds—such as the $2.8 billion Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (ticker: NEA), at around $9.66, and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG), at about $10.35—are trading at 16% to 17% discounts to net asset value.

Closed-end municipal bond funds have been hammered during the recent selloff in fixed-income markets and now trade at the widest discounts to their asset value in the past 18 years.

Big funds—such as the $2.8 billion Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (ticker: NEA), at around $9.66, and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG), at about $10.35—are trading at 16% to 17% discounts to net asset value.

Over the past year, the average muni closed-end fund discount has been closer to 10% and the long-term average is around 5%.

The Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund yields 4.3% while the Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, which has a sizable chunk of its assets in bonds with lower credit ratings or none at all, yields 5%. The average muni closed-end fund yields almost 5%.

A 5% rate on munis is equivalent to a yield of about 7.7% on a taxable bond for an individual in a 35% federal tax bracket—not factoring state taxes, which can lift the taxable-equivalent yield to over 8%. That is close to the average yield on junk bonds.

“Long-term rates have moved up and it’s causing investors to panic out of long-duration assets,” says Eric Boughton, a portfolio manager at Matisse Capital. ‘It’s a huge opportunity in muni closed-end funds.

His firm runs the Matisse Discounted Bond CEF Strategy (MDFIX), an open-end fund that buys discounted fixed-income closed-end funds.

The fund now has about a 50% weighting in muni funds, double its normal allocation. Its largest muni closed-end fund holdings include the Abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF). Four of its five largest muni holdings have discounts of 16% or more.

One muni closed-end fund that is worth a closer look by investors is the BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT), trading around $19.30 with a 13% discount to net asset value.

While its dividend yield is relatively low at 3.5%, it aims to return $25 a share to investors in 2030. If that happens—or if the payback is even close to $25—investors could earn a 7% annualized return, Barron’s estimates. Most muni closed-end funds have no wind-up date.

Deep DiscountA number of factors have caused muni bond closed-end funds to trade well below their net asset values. Source: CEF Connect

Muni closed-end funds have been hard hit because they have experienced a triple whammy.

The funds tend to own longer-term municipal bonds with maturities of 15 to 20 years, which have been hit by the recent selloff in fixed-income markets. The funds are leveraged, often with about 50 cents of borrowings for every dollar of equity, magnifying losses in a down market.

And sharply higher short-term rates are cutting the rate spreads that the funds earn on the leveraged portion of their assets.

The muni short-term rate benchmark, known as Sifma, has risen to about 4% from near zero in early 2022. With muni bonds yielding in the 4% to 5% range, the benefits from borrowing are largely negated.

This has contributed to widespread dividend cuts among muni closed-end funds.

The Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal fund’s dividend, for instance, has fallen by about 40% since early 2022 to an annual rate of 42 cents per share.

One problem for investors in muni closed-end funds is that fees can be ample at around one percentage point. For funds to offer competitive dividends relative to other muni investments such as individual bonds and exchange-traded funds, they often need to trade at discounts to net asset value.

For instance, a Los Angeles airport 5% bond due in 2022 now yields about 5%. That is a nice yield for an AA-rated bond and offers competition for muni closed-end funds.

It has been difficult for activists to try to turn closed-end funds into open-end funds, which would collapse discounts and benefit investors.

Still, the wide discounts on muni closed-end funds offer attractive yields and better liquidity than individual munis that are traded in an over-the-counter market. Given their leverage, the funds should appreciate nicely if long-term rates head back down.