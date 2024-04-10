Closed Beta for the Game to Begin on May 24

Following a smaller alpha test , the closed beta for the game will kick off on May 24 and run through June 2. Interested players can sign up to participate. The game features 33-player co-op with a cast of seven unique fighters, and each round lasts about 25 minutes. It's all raids, all the time, and felled players are able to be revived if another warrior takes the time to chase down their ghost.

The game is due to enter early access on the Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Xbox later this year, and it'll be available on Game Pass

Closed Beta Game Alpha Test Co-Op Fighters Raids Early Access Epic Games Store Xbox PC Game Pass

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



engadget / 🏆 276. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Microsoft previews new Xbox Cloud Gaming interface with social features and UIMicrosoft is previewing a new Xbox Cloud Gaming interface today that includes the social features and UI you’d normally find in the Xbox dashboard. The new interface includes access to a web version of Xbox party chat, so you can use a browser to join a call with friends instead of the dedicated Xbox desktop and mobile apps. The updated web interface also includes the ability to find and manage Xbox friends, send messages, view user profiles and achievements, and even access notifications. Microsoft is testing this initially with Xbox Insiders before rolling this interface out to all Xbox Cloud Gaming users. As this new interface is part of Xbox Cloud Gaming, most of it will also be available on smart TVs and Meta’s Quest VR headsets, too. The Xbox party chat feature on the web isn’t currently available on smart TVs just yet, though. The Xbox Cloud Gaming interface had already been modeled on the Xbox console Home screen UI, so additional Guide features is a great improvement. Most of this functionality was only available once you launched an Xbox cloud game, so being able to start an Xbox party chat on the web and have it continue between game sessions will be very useful for Xbox Cloud Gaming players. As always, Microsoft is only previewing this new interface today, so it could be some months before all Xbox Cloud Gaming users will be able to get access to these new features

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Free Xbox 360 DownloadXbox Series X|S and Xbox One users have a new free Xbox 360 download.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Xbox Game Pass Adds Its Best Horror Game So Far This YearXbox Game Pass just got a popular horror game.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Xbox Game Pass gets its first Activision Blizzard game very soonAn Activision Blizzard title is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, opening the floodgates for more to come.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

New Xbox Game Pass Game Has Nearly Perfect User ReviewsXbox Game Pass has two new games for subscribers to check out.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Xbox Game Pass loses some horror greats, but gains a kid-friendly racing gameXbox Game Pass is getting a heap of new games this month, but losing a handful of good horror games.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »