Close your equity hedge and buy more European stocks, Deutsche Bank recommends

European bourses rallied hard Tuesday, as Deutsche Bank recommended closing its hedge on equity exposure and going overweight stocks.
Buoyed by a rebound on Wall Street at the start of the week, the Europe-wide Stoxx 600 index XX:SXXP jumped 1.6% amid hopes the Federal Reserve was now minded to halt its cycle of interest rate rises. London-listed resources groups and China-sensitive German auto and engineering companies led the advance as sentiment was also lifted by reports Beijing was considering increasing its budget deficit to undertake a new stimulus for the world’s second-biggest economy.
And more gains are likely, according to Maximilian Uleer, head of European equity and cross-asset strategy at Deutsche Bank. In a new note produced with colleague Carolin Raab, Uleer said the risks that have been weighing on equity markets in the third quarter are turning into opportunities.
For example, the economic environment is improving, with eurozone purchasing manager surveys, which had declined for five months in a row, recently taking a turn for the better. Also, softer China growth is already factored in, Uleer noted, and even a mild U.S. recession “is widely anticipated by markets and would most likely have a limited impact on markets.
Monetary policy trajectory may also now be more supportive, says Uleer: "After the recent move in implied rates (higher rates, later cuts), we now expect markets to be positively surprised by central banks next year." On average, German bund yields fell by more than 100 basis points 12 months after the last rate hike and in nine out of 10 cases, Uleer said.