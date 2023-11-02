Clips' brass says Harden comes to LA eager to 'win a championship'

"He wants to be part of something bigger than himself. He's had all the individual awards. He's about doing something really special."Furious with Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, Harden requested a trade to the Clippers and finally got his wish this week when the two teams struck a deal that became official on Wednesday morning.

But he looked very happy upon his arrival to the Clippers on Tuesday night when he was joking with former Rockets teammateand even singing"You Dropped A Bomb On Me" by the Gap Band in the locker room before the Clippers beat Orlando on Tuesday night.

"They're all at the right stages of their career where there's one common goal," Frank said."Because these guys, they have all the individual accomplishments. They've made plenty of money. This is about one goal."

"Just sacrifice is going to be the biggest thing," Lue said of what the Clippers need to do."And the guys we have, four guys from LA and four guys that have done a lot in their career. We've talked about just winning the championship. That's all we're focused on and they're going to take a lot of sacrifice, whether it's shots, whether it's minutes, and they're willing to do that.

Frank bristled at a question about how important it was to acquire Harden due to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George needing rest. Leonard played 52 games and George played in 56 games last regular season due to injuries. George was injured and did not play during the Clippers' first-round loss to Phoenix while Leonard played in the first two games of the series before tearing his meniscus.

United States Headlines Read more: ESPN »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KIRO7SEATTLE: James Harden shows up with P.J. Tucker to meet Clippers brass, reunite with Russell WestbrookThe James Harden trade isn't yet official.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more ⮕

WOKVNEWS: James Harden shows up with P.J. Tucker to meet Clippers brass, reunite with Russell WestbrookThe James Harden trade isn't yet official.

Source: WOKVNews | Read more ⮕

AP: Clippers' top brass says James Harden will make the sacrifices necessary to contend for a titleJames Harden is a superstar joining a team already loaded with stars. The Los Angeles Clippers’ top brass believes he will thrive in their galaxy.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

KPRC2: Clippers' top brass says James Harden will make the sacrifices necessary to contend for a titleJames Harden is a superstar joining a team already loaded with stars.

Source: KPRC2 | Read more ⮕

LADAILYNEWS: Clippers expect James Harden will make sacrifices, help raise their ceilingPresident of basketball operations Lawrence Frank, Coach Tyronn Lue believe when the well-traveled Harden plays alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, he will turn the team int…

Source: ladailynews | Read more ⮕

LAIST: Harden And ClippersThe most important stories for you to know today

Source: LAist | Read more ⮕