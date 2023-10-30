Clippers' stars school Spurs' rookie Victor Wembanyama in first road game

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook, left, shoots as San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points, Paul George added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers’ stars schooled the Spurs rookie in his first game away from home, a 123-83 rout of San Antonio on Sunday night. “It's not about how bad the struggles are going to be, but how persistent we're going to be,” the 19-year-old said, sounding wise beyond his years.

“I wouldn't see any reason to be frustrated three games into the season, but it is a learning experience,” he said. Wembanyama was the only Spurs starter on the court to start the fourth, when they trailed 93-60. But he checked out for good after playing 26 minutes and clapped for his teammates from the bench. headtopics.com

Westbrook — the French teenager's favorite player growing up — delivered a knee to Wembanyama's thigh in the third. The 19-year-old made 1 of 2 free throws, capping a stretch in which he scored five of the Spurs' seven points to leave them trailing 77-48.After drawing a crowd to his warmup an hour before tipoff, Wembanyama got off to a mixed start. The 7-foot-3 star had a turnover on the Spurs' first possession, blocked Zubac and then missed two free throws.

Wembanyama tapped in an alley-oop pass from Zach Collins for his only two points of the first quarter. The Spurs were down by 12 before scoring their first points in the second on Wembanyama's hook.

United States Headlines Read more: News4SA »

Clippers welcome Spurs skyscraper Victor Wembanyama for LA debutSan Antonio’s 7-foot-4 rookie phenom has enthralled NBA fans and could be a handful for the Clippers on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena Read more ⮕

Victor Wembanyama tracker: Live updates from Spurs-Clippers, scores, highlights, how to watch, TV channelVictor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are on the road for the first time this season after starting with two home games. The No. 1 NBA Draft pick's debut was muted because of foul trouble Wednesday, but he did flash in the fourth quarter. Wembanyama posted nine points in the final period of the Spurs' 126-119 loss. Read more ⮕

Victor Wembanyama tracker: Live updates from Spurs-Clippers, scores, highlights, how to watch, TV channelVictor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are on the road for the first time this season after starting with two home games. The No. 1 NBA Draft pick's debut was muted because of foul trouble Wednesday, but he did flash in the fourth quarter. Wembanyama posted nine points in the final period of the Spurs' 126-119 loss. Read more ⮕

Clippers shutdown Victor Wembanyama, Spurs to grab 40-point blowout winThe Los Angeles Clippers had no issue shutting down Victor Wembanyama. Read more ⮕

Clippers shutdown Victor Wembanyama, Spurs to grab 40-point blowout winThe Los Angeles Clippers had no issue shutting down Victor Wembanyama. Read more ⮕

Clippers are too much for Victor Wembanyama and the SpursSan Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has the spotlight, but the Clippers have the 123-83 victory. Read more ⮕