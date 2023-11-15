Clippers leave Ball Arena winless but encouraged

Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard were among the first to depart the locker room inside Ball Arena late Tuesday, leaving as soon as possible from the venue where the Clippers have not won in nearly three years. The Clippers left while inviting an NBA fine for criticizing officiating, after coach Tyronn Lue lamented that “we didn’t get the same calls,” and Paul George called the referees “awful” and his five free-throw attempts “very disrespectful.

” They left winless in their past two weeks, their record now 3-7, with Tuesday’s 111-108 loss to Denver the latest of what has grown to a sixth consecutive defeat since making a roster-altering trade for James Harden. They also left … encouraged? “I’m definitely encouraged,” Lue said, “by what I saw tonight.” What Lue saw was the most cohesive performance by his team since the trade — but one that also conjured as many questions as it did provide glimpses into potential answers. “I thought we played great,” George said. “It's tough the adversity of playing against the extra three . I thought they were awfu

