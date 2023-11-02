Clippers expect James Harden will make sacrifices, help raise their ceiling

“With James, it was an opportunity to maximize Kawhi and Paul and to give us the highest chance to win,” Frank said Wednesday evening before the Clippers faced the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. “It’s our responsibility not just to Kawhi and Paul and to the coaching staff and to the people in the organization, but to our fans to look at every single way where we can raise our ceiling.On the surface, acquiring the 34-year-old Harden made sense. A 10-time All-Star. A former league MVP.

The Clippers had to do something; the status quo wasn’t working. Last season, with the same core players as this season, the team scrambled to avoid the play-in tournament and then with Leonard and George on the bench with injuries, lost to the Phoenix Suns in five games in a first-round series.

The trade was completed Monday night, giving the Clippers a large window to integrate their two new additions. The 38-year-old Tucker made his Clippers debut on Wednesday, checking in at the 1:10 mark of the first quarter.

Frank said coaches ideally like to have players in camp for offseason workouts and training camp, but at the end of the day, he said, you make the best of circumstances. This season is barely into its second week.“It made a lot of sense to bring James and P.J. here as early as we can, just so our guys can get the reps, all the reps required to build continuity and rhythm and fit, and for Ty Lue and the coaching staff to be able to experiment with different combinations.

United States Headlines Read more: LADAILYNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXLA: LA Clippers land former NBA MVP James Harden, report saysThe Los Angeles Clippers have added another Southern California native to their roster in a blockbuster trade following months of negotiations.

Source: FOXLA | Read more ⮕

WOKVNEWS: Report: 76ers reach deal to trade James Harden to Los Angeles ClippersDaryl Morey's long national nightmare is over.

Source: WOKVNews | Read more ⮕

KIRO7SEATTLE: Report: 76ers reach deal to trade James Harden to Los Angeles ClippersDaryl Morey's long national nightmare is over.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more ⮕

6ABC: 76ers agree to trade James Harden to Clippers, sources sayThe 76ers have agreed on a trade to send guard James Harden to the Clippers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Source: 6abc | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTS: Sixers reportedly agree to trade James Harden to ClippersFour months after requesting a trade, James Harden will reportedly get his wish and play for the LA Clippers this season.

Source: FOXSports | Read more ⮕

ESPN: 76ers agree to trade James Harden to Clippers, sources sayThe 76ers have agreed on a trade to send guard James Harden to the Clippers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Source: espn | Read more ⮕