Clippers expect James Harden will make sacrifices, help raise their ceiling

“With James, it was an opportunity to maximize Kawhi and Paul and to give us the highest chance to win,” Frank said Wednesday evening before the Clippers faced the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. “It’s our responsibility not just to Kawhi and Paul and to the coaching staff and to the people in the organization, but to our fans to look at every single way where we can raise our ceiling.On the surface, acquiring the 34-year-old Harden made sense. A 10-time All-Star. A former league MVP.
The Clippers had to do something; the status quo wasn’t working. Last season, with the same core players as this season, the team scrambled to avoid the play-in tournament and then with Leonard and George on the bench with injuries, lost to the Phoenix Suns in five games in a first-round series.
The trade was completed Monday night, giving the Clippers a large window to integrate their two new additions. The 38-year-old Tucker made his Clippers debut on Wednesday, checking in at the 1:10 mark of the first quarter.
Frank said coaches ideally like to have players in camp for offseason workouts and training camp, but at the end of the day, he said, you make the best of circumstances. This season is barely into its second week.“It made a lot of sense to bring James and P.J. here as early as we can, just so our guys can get the reps, all the reps required to build continuity and rhythm and fit, and for Ty Lue and the coaching staff to be able to experiment with different combinations.
