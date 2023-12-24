Clippers Bench Erupts in Excitement After Kawhi Leonard's Impressive Move

The Clippers bench couldn’t contain its excitement. With about 90 seconds left in a recent game at Dallas, Kawhi Leonard spun to his right, blew past Grant Williams, took a step to his right, then a step to his left, brought the ball from one side to the other, and finished with aAs Kawhi was finishing his move, the Clippers bench erupted.
Bones Hyland lept from his seat, Daniel Theis faked the same layup with his left hand, Ivica Zubac braced for impact, and Russell Westbrook pantomimed the Eurostep move with a cheerful grin. This was LA’s ninth-straight win, a streak that was snapped in Thursday’s loss to the Thunder on the second night of a back-to-back, and the team’s first game without Kawhi this season. But the streak came at the right time for a Clippers team that was 8-10 before it, and was the subject of much debate after a polarizing trade for James Harden. But what the win streak, Kawhi’s layup, and his teammates’ ensuing jubilation showed is that, whatever the Clippers are doing, it’s workin
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »
Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »
Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »
Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »
Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »