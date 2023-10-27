Clint Eastwood Unforgiven Sideshow Figure Available for Preorder Now

The new figure features Eastwood as William Munny in the 1992 film, complete with the iconic scowl that Eastwood dons in the film. The figure comes wearing a tailored fabric costume, complete with his look from the iconic film.

In typical Sideshow fashion, the figure also comes with a variety of accessories, including a pair of sculpted boots with spurs, two revolvers, a double-barreled shotgun, a rifle, a whiskey bottle, and a whiskey glass, which allows fans to pose the figure in a variety of ways.Figure is latest in long line of Clint Eastwood figures from Sideshow, which includes figures from various Eastwood films.

Originally released in 1992, Unforgiven is an American Western film that follows the story of William Munny, an aging outlaw who takes one last job. Alongside Eastwood, the film starred Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, and Richard Harris. headtopics.com

The movie was a massive success, winning four Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Director for Eastwood, Best Supporting Actor for Hackman, and Best Film Editing for editor Joel Cox). In 2004, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade.

Read more:

comingsoonnet

