Climeworks Awarded Funding for Feasibility Study on DAC+S Plant in Norway

Climeworks, the company responsible for the world's first and largest Direct Air Capture and Storage plant in Iceland, has been awarded funding by a state enterprise owned by Norway's Ministry of Climate and Environment. The multi-million euro boon for the world leader in DAC facilities will fund a feasibility study to bring DAC+S to Norway, a world leader in renewable energy.
Climeworks’ winning proposal investigates building a multi-kiloton-capacity DAC+S plant in Norway by 2030. Project Norse Pine is one of nine projects awarded, whose combined targeted capture capacity will remove 1.7 million tons of CO2 per year or roughly half of all emissions from Norway’s passenger cars. In a country where 98% of energy comes from renewable sources like hydropower, adding DAC+S to the equation would accelerate progress towards the Paris Agreement’s net-zero targets.
Norway’s demonstrated commitment to clean energy makes it an ideal location for Climeworks’ next DAC+S plant. Their facilities require a reliable clean energy source, and permanent storage options. Norway, boasting a two million square kilometer continental shelf capable of storing several gigatons of CO2, is a global leader in the development of large-scale geological CO2 storage.
Climeworks seems to have cracked the code in finding and collaborating with governments and private enterprises to fund and develop DAC+S around the globe. These are countries that have demonstrated their commitment to meeting Paris Agreement targets through investing in emerging and proven technologies, like Climeworks’ projects.
Jonny Tiernan is a Publisher and Editor-In-Chief based in Berlin. A regular contributor to The Beam and CleanTechnica, he primarily covers topics related to the impact of new technology on our carbon-free future, plus broader environmental issues. Jonny also publishes the Berlin cultural magazine LOLA as well as managing the creative production for Next Generation Living Magazine.
Climeworks DAC+S Norway Feasibility Study Renewable Energy CO2 Capture Paris Agreement
