Climate-induced decrease in water clarity linked to loon population decline

Famous for their nocturnal calls, loons are aquatic birds often described as icons of the Northwoods. But new research shows that a climate-induced decrease in water clarity could be a cause for the loon population decline in Wisconsin and more broadly across the northern United States. Researchers used satellite imagery to study water clarity in 127 lakes across northern Wisconsin from 1995 to 2021. Increased rainfall in July each year reduced water clarity in loon territories.

Over that time period, water clarity fell by about 16%, and chicks lost about 10% of their weight. Adult loons have also dropped weight each year since 1995. The findings suggest that a decline in water clarity hurts loon reproductive success. Since loons are visual predators, they depend on high water clarity to hunt fish underwater and feed their chicks. With a reduced diet, chicks have lower survival rates. Walter Piper, the lead author of the study and a biology professor at Chapman University, said that loon chick mass is an indication of how healthy, well-fed, and likely chicks are to survive. 'Over the last 25 years, what we noticed is that you get a lot more unhealthy chicks that are below the weight that they should be for their age,' Piper said. 'More of them are dying.

