Climate extremists are afraid to debate. Maybe they should be. There are many questions they don't want answered and over 1,600 scientists challenged their narrative. For billions of human beings on the planet earth, theand"Just Stop Fossil Fuels" movements really do equate to: just stop life.

No matter what the seemingly entitled, rich-kid protesters may pretend to believe, the reality is billions of people the world over depend upon fossil fuels for their very survival. Period. "climate change" has morphed

from science to a religion for many on the left. Anyone questioning any aspect of the tenets of that newfound faith are branded heretics and excommunicated by the high priests of"green" energy. With the onset of COVID-19, we continually heard that"the science is settled" with regard to the virus, lockdowns, masking, school closures and mandated vaccines. Anyone daring to ask seemingly commonsense questions was labeled"anti-science" or an"anti-vaxxer." Even doctors in the field and parents simply worried about the welfare of their children.

BIDEN ADMIN FACING HEAT FOR OUTSOURCING CLIMATE POLICY TO FOREIGN NGO LINKED TO DARK MONEY

Read more:

FoxNews »

Man convicted large-scale marriage fraud scam conducted for more than 600 peopleMarcialito Biol Benitez, 49, has been convicted for staging marriages and submitting false documents to perform sham marriages in order to secure immigration statuses for a fee, according to federal prosecutors, who say he committed fraud for at least 600 people since 2016. Mike Rogers reports.

Veralto stock to join S&P 500, Kohl’s to join S&P SmallCap 600Danaher Corp. spinoff Veralto Corp. will be added to the S&P 500 before trading Monday, when it replaces DXC Technology Co. which in turn will move to the...

Climate model provides data-driven answer to major goal of climate researchA new research study from The University of Alabama in Huntsville, a part of the University of Alabama System, addresses a central question of climate change research: how much warming can be expected from adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere through fossil fuel burning and other activities as standards of living increase around the world?

HHS Launches Climate and Health Outlook Portal to Identify Counties at Risk of Climate-Related HazardsNew tool provides interactive maps to protect public health by identifying U.S. counties forecast to experience climate-related health hazards each month.

Murder suspect Kevin Mason mistakenly freed from jail captured after 2 weeks on the runThe murder suspect was apprehended by US Marshals nearly 600 miles away.

Jay Leno tests Raglan's Tesla-powered Land Rover DefenderNorth Carolina's Raglan offers a 600-hp EV converstion for early Land Rovers.