Climate Change Worsens Allergy Seasons

Experts agree that more people are becoming allergic to airborne irritants like pollen and mold, allergy symptoms are more severe, and allergy seasons are lasting longer than ever. Warming temperatures mean trees bloom earlier, pollen season lasts longer and pollen grains are more likely to provoke your sinuses. Scientists say intensified seasonal allergies are among the first wave of anticipated health impacts from global warning, along with greater exposure to infectious diseases.

Recent studies have revealed that growing zones in the US are shifting as the climate warms, allowing plants and trees to expand their ranges. Rising temperatures are also allowing plants to bloom earlier and longer, prolonging pollen seasons

