Climate change raises concerns for future of marathons and runner safety: Analysis

As extreme weather conditions escalate across the world, marathons and long-distance races are succumbing to cancellations due to extreme heat and severe flooding, an occurrence that may intensify in the coming years.

The Twin Cities marathon in Minnesota, which has been running for 40 years, experienced its second cancellation on Oct. 1, 2023, this time due to extreme heat. The previous cancellation occurred in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Heat stroke is another major concern " you are not able to quickly cool yourself down, you can become ill and develop what we call heat stroke."include throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, dry or damp skin, and rapid and strong pulse. "Heat stroke is a non-insignificant cause of death in young athletes," Tolani says. headtopics.com

In light of these health risks, organizers of marathons and long-distance running events face the challenge of navigating climate change impacts and deciding whether to proceed with the events. According to the RRCA'sFurthermore, an Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassing 50 calls for a reduction in the event's distance to minimize exposure time.

Marathons could also be affected by the increasing frequency of wildfires, driven by the impacts of climate change, which have brought heightenedAir pollution can lead to nasal congestion, nose inflammation, and irritation in the windpipe, says Dr. Ravi Kalhan, Deputy Division Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Northwestern University. headtopics.com

These issues are a problem for endurance athletes, says Kristin Aunan Ph.D., climate scientist and Research Director at Center for International Climate Research (CICERO). But they're also dangerous for anyone who spends time outdoors.

Read more:

ABC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Scientists call for real-time analysis of tropical cyclones in the context of climate changeThe need for quick and 'real-time' forecasting of tropical cyclones is more necessary than ever given the impact of climate change on rainfall amounts. Two climate scientists who believe this take the notion further by suggesting a storyline case study of Hurricane Ian in 2022 can be used as a blueprint for rapid operational climate change attribution statements about extreme storms.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg fined again for a climate protest in SwedenA Swedish court has fined climate activist Greta Thunberg once again for disobeying police during an environmental protest in July in southern Sweden. The Malmo District Court on Wednesday fined her 2,250 kroner ($206). Thunberg has been fined for a similar offense earlier. She took part in a July 24 environmental protest at an oil terminal in Malmo where activists temporarily blocked access to the facility and were removed by police. Thunberg, 20, has admitted to the facts but denied guilt, say

Climate activist Greta Thunberg fined again for a climate protest in SwedenA Swedish court has fined climate activist Greta Thunberg once again for disobeying police during an environmental protest in July in southern Sweden

Climate activist Greta Thunberg fined again for a climate protest in SwedenA Swedish court has fined climate activist Greta Thunberg once again for disobeying police during an environmental protest in July in southern Sweden

U.S. Amps Up Clean Energy Push With $50 Billion ‘Hydrogen Hub’ PlanI cover advanced transportation and climate-oriented technology and co-write the Current Climate newsletter.

Unfair Perks: Plane Passenger Shows How Extreme Turbulence Hits Different in First ClassDigital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.