Climate Change May Affect Australians' Reproductive Health, Study Finds

Climate change could pose a big risk to Australians' reproductive health with a new, large-scale study revealing a possible link between extreme bioclimatic exposure during pregnancy and babies' birthweights for gestational age. Researchers examined more than 385,000 pregnancies in Western Australia between 2000 and 2015, from 12 weeks prior to conception until birth.

Climate change could pose a big risk to Australians' reproductive health with a new, large-scale Curtin University study revealing a possible link between extreme bioclimatic exposure during pregnancy and babies' birthweights for gestational age. Researchers from the Curtin School of Population Health examined more than 385,000 pregnancies in Western Australia between 2000 and 2015, from 12 weeks prior to conception until birth. These pregnancies included 9.8% and 9.9% of children born too small and large for gestational age, respectively. The team focused on the relationship between low and high birthweights for gestational age and a person's outdoor heat or cold (biothermal) stress exposures during pregnanc





ScienceDaily » / 🏆 452. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

River Deltas at Risk from Climate Change and Other FactorsCoastal river deltas, home to half a billion people, are facing growing risks from rising sea levels, salinization, and land subsidence. These regions have played a crucial role in societal development and global trade.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

What Is Holiday Heart Syndrome and How Does It Affect You?Learn about holiday heart syndrome, a condition caused by excessive alcohol consumption during the holiday season that can lead to an irregular heartbeat. Find out more about atrial fibrillation and its effects on the heart's ability to distribute blood throughout the body.

Source: Health - 🏆 396. / 53 Read more »

Global Temperatures Set to Surpass Key Climate ThresholdGlobal temperatures are poised to surpass a key climate threshold many thought was still years away. The United Kingdom’s Met office warned that next year’s average global temperature could breach a key planetary warming benchmark: 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. Remaining above this threshold would induce catastrophic sea level rise and make extreme heat a threat to life for 2 billion people. Hi headtopics.com administrator, Thanks for the well-researched and well-written post!

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Improving Precision of Global Climate Models with AIResearchers have developed an AI-based method to increase the precision of global climate models in forecasting extreme events caused by strong precipitation. The method improves spatial and temporal resolution of precipitation fields, enabling better prediction of future natural disasters.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

COP28 Climate Meeting Reaches Agreement on Fossil Fuel ReductionThe COP28 climate meeting in the UAE finally reached an agreement today with representatives from 200+ countries ratifying it. The agreement is for the reduction of global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, signaling the eventual end of the, Gas and Coal still accounting for about 80% of the world's energy, and projections vary widely about when global demand will finally hit its peak. There were concerns regarding the reaction of OPEC+ members and Gulf States and whether they would be supportive of the measures with Saudi Arabia a particular concern. According to a source familiar with the matter, the Saudi position is that it sees “"a menu where every country can follow its own pathway," saying it "shows the various tracks that will allow us to maintain the objective of 1.5 (degrees Celsius) in accordance with the characteristics of every nation and in the context of sustainable development." There has been this ongoing debate particularly in the developing world around the phasing out of fossil fuels with many countries finding it tough

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

Climate campaigners vow to continue fighting against Mountain Valley PipelineFrontline climate campaigners express their determination to keep fighting against the Mountain Valley Pipeline after U.S. federal regulators allow the project to raise gas transportation rates and extend its construction timeline.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »