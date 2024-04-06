Climate Change Could Impair Octopus Vision, Study Finds

While climate change has led to an increase in the abundance of octopuses, heat stress from projected ocean warming could impair their vision and impact the survivability of the species. "We found several proteins important for vision that were affected by thermal stress ," says Dr Qiaz Hua, a recent PhD graduate from the University of Adelaide's School of Biological Sciences.

"One of them is a structural protein found in high abundance in animal eye lenses to preserve lens transparency and optical clarity, and another is responsible for the regeneration of visual pigments in the photoreceptors of the eyes. "The levels of both of these proteins were significantly reduced under projected ocean warming conditions, which suggests that octopus vision is likely to be impaired under thermal stress

Climate Change Octopus Vision Ocean Warming Proteins Thermal Stress

