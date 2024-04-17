Climate Change Could Cost US Citizens $500,000 Over a Lifetime

Hate to break it to you, baby — but if you were born in the US this year, climate change could wind up costing you around $500,000 over the course of your lifetime. That’s according to a new study commissioned by Consumer Reports and conducted by consulting firm ICF. The study counts up higher bills for climate-related calamities that drive up housing, food, and healthcare costs, for example. On top of that, there’s the prospect of higher taxes and lost income over the years in a warming world.

The US has already seen an increase in the length of power outages nationally over the past decade, primarily because of “major events,” including extreme weather. People also wind up paying more to crank up the air conditioning during heatwaves, which are getting even hotter and more frequent as global temperatures rise. Americans already saw how supply chain disruptions during the covid pandemic drove up prices at the grocery store.

Climate Change Cost US Citizens Study Lifetime

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Kendra Scott Turned $500 in Seed Money to $500 Million in SalesKendra Scott’s lab-grown diamond collection is the latest growth push from the jewelry brand, which entered Target last year.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

You don’t have to admit there’s a climate crisis to be fighting climate changeAlthough many Americans and policy wonks see climate change as the major existential issue of our time, it ends up feeling like a relatively small piece of the American political conversation, which is more focused on the economy, immigration and democracy.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

UN climate chief says 2 years to avert worse climate changeGovernments, business leaders and development banks have two years to take action to avert far worse climate change, the U.N.'s climate chief said on Wednesday, in a speech that warned global warming is slipping down politicians' agendas.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Adam Neumann submits bid of more than $500 million to buy WeWorkAdam Neumann has submitted an unsolicited bid in excess of $500 million to acquire WeWork out of bankruptcy, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Adam Neumann Submits $500 Million Bid to Acquire WeWorkAdam Neumann has made an unsolicited bid of over $500 million to acquire WeWork out of bankruptcy, showing renewed interest in taking back the company he was ousted from five years ago.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Over 1,900 people selected for Harris County's program which gives $500 a monthNearly 2,000 people will soon receive $500 a month for 18 months through the program. Here's how soon you could see your money if you were selected.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »