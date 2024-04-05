Climate Activist Interrupts Play to Protest Silencing of Scientists

The residents of a spa town are trying to prevent a local doctor from exposing a factory polluting the water supply . During a public meeting , a climate activist interrupts the play to protest the silencing of scientists .

Despite the disturbance, the actors remain in character, leaving some audience members unsure if it was part of the production. The incident highlights the challenges of spreading truth about environmental dangers.

