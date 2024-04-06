Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Arrested During Climate March in the Hague

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been arrested by police during a climate march against fossil subsidies near the highway A12 in the Hague, Netherlands . According to reports from BBC, protests resulted in tensions between police and demonstrators, as dozens of police officers, some on horseback, blocked protesters from blocking a main road. Thunberg and other demonstrators were placed on a minibus and driven away from the scene.

Per report from Reuters, Thunberg was first detained with others by local police for attempting to block a major highway into The Hague. She was released and subsequently rejoined another small group of protesters who were blocking a different road leading to the railway station. There, she was detained a second time. Demonstrators aimed to block the Hague's A12 highway for what Extinction Rebellion, the group behind the April 6 demonstrations, say was the 37th time. The A12 has been the site of regular blockades since 202

