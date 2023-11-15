Cleveland's Greyhound Station to be Relocated to RTA Puritas–W 150th Station

While the fate and future use of Cleveland's Greyhound station building will be molded by Connecticut-based investor group Twenty Lake Holdings, questions have lingered around where exactly its replacement will be. We now know an answer.that the central depot for charter buses will likely be relocated to the RTA Puritas–W 150th Station, roughly a 40 minute trek via transit from the original spot on Chester Ave.

Robert Fleig, an RTA spokesperson, told Scene in a statement via email that the transit authority is in talks with a local charter line to sort out the aftermath of the Greyhound Station's disappearance from its downtown spot, where it's been since 1948. "GCRTA remains in discussions with Barons Bus Inc. to lease use of an existing bus lane and bus layover locations at the Puritas Station," he wrote,"to provide a multi-modal transfer location for GCRTA, Barons and Greyhound customers."There will also be several routes linked to the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Transit Center, about a 18-minute walk east of the current station. The Greyhound terminal in mid-Novembe

